SAFE offers free Narcan trainings

SAFE in Juneau County will host free monthly Narcan trainings so participants can learn how to take life-saving steps in the event of an opioid overdose. Learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone - brand name Narcan.

Starting Feb. 8, the Narcan training will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston.

Training is open to all community members, and participants will leave the training with free resources, including two doses of Narcan.

Registration is required to reserve a spot and guarantee free resources. Register at https://forms.gle/nENdLC1oTE5eRMPKA. For more information, call 608-847-9373.