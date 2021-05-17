SAFE offers new program on youth substance abuse

The SAFE in Juneau County Coalition will launch the “Not In My House” campaign, focused on providing resources to educate parents on how to talk to their kids about substance use, hosting a safe party, and utilizing free resources, such as fridge locks and lock boxes, to cut off alcohol and drug access points to youth. The goal is to stop underage drinking by empowering the youth to make healthy choices in the community.

Ensure the parties children attend and host are alcohol-free, set clear rules and expectations for children, spread the word so the guests and parents are aware of house rules, actively chaperone, be present and visible throughout the party and know the signs of use. Being open and approachable with the kids allows them to feel comfortable to have a conversation about drinking alcohol with you.

Some of the actionable ways to get involved include, signing the parent pledge card to not provide or allow youth to use alcohol, e-cigarettes or other drugs in the home; get a free fridge lock to keep alcohol secure; put a yard sign in the yard, so people know the house is a safe and alcohol free home; check out “Party Tips” brochure and “Tips of Talking” brochure.

By creating environments that “turn down the heat” in adolescent brains, problems with substance use can be prevented. Parties are important for youth. Let’s keep them fun, safe and alcohol-free. For more information on “Not In My House” contact Lydia Van Beek at 608-847-9373 or visit notinmyhousewi.org.