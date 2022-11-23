 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign begins

Bell Ringers

Salvation Army bell ringers, from left, Karl Nienhuis, Rhonda Steiner, Dirk Langfoss, Molly Gilbertson, Bev Beal Loeck, December 2021.

 BEV BEAL LOECK

The Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club is gearing up for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign in the Beaver Dam area. Bell ringers and their red kettles will be at Food Pride, Fox Brother’s Piggly Wiggly, Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Walgreens. Counter kettles will be placed at about two dozen area businesses. Proceeds from the kettles are used by the Salvation Army to help the needy in Dodge County. The Salvation Army ran out of funds two months prior to the end of its fiscal year serving the needs in our Dodge County communities.

The campaign begins today and ends Dec. 24. The annual Red Kettle Christmas Concert is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium, 500 Gould St.

Volunteers are needed to ring throughout the season and are encouraged to sign up for a day and time to ring at registertoring.com. Provide limited contact information, select the day or days to ring, and which stores are preferred. Only shifts that do not have a bell ringer scheduled will appear.

