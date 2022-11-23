Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign begins

The Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club is gearing up for the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign in the Beaver Dam area. Bell ringers and their red kettles will be at Food Pride, Fox Brother’s Piggly Wiggly, Fleet Farm, Walmart, and Walgreens. Counter kettles will be placed at about two dozen area businesses. Proceeds from the kettles are used by the Salvation Army to help the needy in Dodge County. The Salvation Army ran out of funds two months prior to the end of its fiscal year serving the needs in our Dodge County communities.