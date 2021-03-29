Samaritan Cash Raffle tickets now available

Tickets available now for the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation’s annual Samaritan Cash Raffle, with the top prize of $100,000. First prize is $100,000; second prize, $10,000; third prize, $4,000; and fourth to 25th prize, $500 each. The 2021 virtual drawing is scheduled for noon Wednesday, May 12 on Agnesian HealthCare’s Facebook page.

The Samaritan Health Clinic at Agnesian HealthCare provides health care to more than 500 underinsured patients annually.

Tickets are $50 each, four for $150 or nine for $300, available at the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation office at St. Agnes Hospital, 430 E. Division St., Fond du Lac; at the ticket hotline, 920-926-8966; Fond du Lac Regional Clinic satellite locations and the St. Agnes Hospital information desk and gift shop. On-site ticket sales are only open to patients who have scheduled on-site appointments.

Tickets also available at BackYard Grill & Bar, Blanck’s Supper Club Johnsburg, Cedar Lodge, Central Barber, Fond du Lac Family YMCA, Fox Valley Savings Bank, Fred’s Fastrac Sales & Service, Hierl: Powered by M3 Insurance, Jack Twohig Carpet One, Jim & Linda’s Supper Club, Michels Corporation, Partners by Design & Fine Furnishings, Red Cabin at Green Acres, Stuart’s Landscaping, The Goldsmith, Twohig Flooring America and Wendt’s on the Lake.

For more information, visit agnesian.com/cashraffle or call 920-926-8966.