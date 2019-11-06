Cassidy Sanchez, physical therapist at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics was recently awarded therapist of the year by mobility and independence organization AMBUCS at their national conference in Pittsburgh.
The award recognizes Sanchez’s commitment to addressing the physical needs of those served by the local chapter of AMBUCS, known as Western Wisconsin Wheels, which Sanchez is the president and a founding member. Since 2014, the Southwestern Wisconsin chapter has helped to provide more than 70 adaptive tricycles to individuals dealing with physical disabilities.
You have free articles remaining.
Sanchez, specializes in pediatric patients and women’s health, and has devoted much of her time to empowering individuals and helping them gain mobility and independence, often spending time building and delivering tricycles to those who need them.
For more information, visit adaptivetrykewi.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)