Santa’s Cavalcade of Collectibles planned

Royal Olympic Productions, LLC will host Santa’s Cavalcade of Collectibles from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Clarion Hotel & Convention Center, 626 W. Pine St., Baraboo.

Meet former WWE champ Hornswoggle while shopping for toy soldiers and miniatures, circus and monster memorabilia, original movie posters, rate collectible records, new, used and rare books, science fiction items, antiques and curios, collectible toys, vintage signs, comic books and more.

Admission is $3 and free for kids age 12 and younger with paid adult. Save $1 on admission by donating a canned food or small toy item at the door.

For more information, call 608-356-2375 or email barabootoysoldier@gmail.com.