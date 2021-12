Santa’s Hometown Holiday Adventure schedule of events

Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Hometown Holiday Adventure, a holiday experience for kids, Saturday in Beaver Dam.

9-11 a.m.: “Grinch Toast Sticks" delivered to your car and meet the Grinch himself, Bayside Supper Club, W9231 Highway G, $5 breakfast meal to-go, tax included-limit 400

The following adventures are open 10 a.m. to noon, unless marked, and are free, visit in any order

Santa Greet & Giveaway: BD Chamber, 127 S. Spring St., Indoors until 12:30 p.m., masks and social distancing required. Removing masks for greeting and photo is permitted.

Holiday Giveaways: BD Police Charities, BD Professional Firefighters Charity, Heffron Family Fund - part of BD Area Community Foundation - drive-thru the police station via Park Avenue

Holiday Giveaway: American Bank drive-thru Lane 3, 1519 N. Spring St., 8 a.m. to noon

Lots of Activities: BD Community Activities & Services-The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., indoors 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ballerina Greet, Treat Bag & Decorated Pointe Shoe: Dance Now! Dance Studio, 344 Rosendale St., indoors