R.P. Home & Harvest, 2935 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host a free Santa Claus visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Children can bring their wish list to Santa. This is a free event, and parents and guardians are encouraged to bring cameras to capture the magic. For more information, visit homeandharvest.com.
Santa to visit R.P. Home & Harvest
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sept. 21, a mural on the Great Sauk State Trail was formally dedicated. The Sauk Prairie Healthcare board of directors, and the Sauk Prairi…
Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family …
License revoked for 11 Arlington wholesale car dealers
Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam will list nine single-family homes for sale along S. University Avenue and Webster Street.
After 10 years of leadership and service, Romy Snyder has announced her retirement as a director of the Bank of Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 31.
The State of Wisconsin legislators adopted revisions to statute 347.26 relating to warning lights on highway vehicles.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church will host a free Thanksgiving dinner serving turkey with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.…
Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl …
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Area Endowment will recognize two local enterprises for their philanthropy along with formal presentations of seven gr…
ProgramsDisguise a Gingerbread Kid Contest, for all ages, runs through the month of November. Participants help the Gingerbread kid escape cap…