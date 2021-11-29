 Skip to main content
Santa visit and bake sale at the Rio library
Santa visit and bake sale at the Rio library

Rio Community Library, 324 W. Lyons St., will host Santa and a bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. by firetruck and the Rio Parent/Teacher Organization will offer free photos with him for the children.

The Rio Fire and EMS Departments will provide goody bags, library staff will offer craft bags for kids and the Rio Area Library Friends will sponsor a bake sale with all proceeds benefiting the library.

For more information or if you need accommodations to attend this program, call 920-992-3206.

