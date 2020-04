Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter term have been released by Oregon State University. A total of 1,910 students earned a 4.0 GPA. Another 5,529 earned a 3.5 GPA or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work. Sarah Pechan,of Baraboo is a Junior majoring in Human Devel and Family Science earned a 3.5 GPA.