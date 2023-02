Terrace Heights Retirement Community, 1030 Division St., Mauston, will host Shari Sarazin at 2 p.m. March 2. She is a vocalist and composer who till will perform musical selections on the Celtic harp.

The event is free and open to the public; however, space is limited. To reserve a spot, call 608-847-2377. Ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available.