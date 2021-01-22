Saturday Theater Workshops planned virtually

Zona Gale Young People's Theatre at Portage Center for the Arts will host free Saturday Theater Workshops from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 6, March 6, April 3 via Zoom for kids ages 10-18 at all experience levels. Workshops are led by Valerie Lanciaux and Beth Edmondson.

Harness imagination and create magic while interacting with others to bring characters to life through theater. Build confidence and gain experience in actor training. Attend as many workshops as interested. Register online the Wednesday before each workshop. Space is limited.

"As Theatre Educators, we understand and remain committed to providing a safe place for belonging and inspired learning through the use of an engaging curriculum where feelings, frustrations, and fears turn to meaningful fun and imaginative solutions full of self-discoveries and shared friendships. Now is the time for theater -- young people need a place to rekindle their inner voice, to let off steam, to deal with the impact and isolation that is COVID-19." Xan Johnson, artistic director; Beth Edmondson, education director; Barb Church, committee chair.

Information on the summer series of workshops beginning in June will be available soon for First Steps, ages 3-5; Children's Theatre, ages 6-11; Youth Theatre, ages 12-18; Film, ages 12-18; visit portagecenterforthearts.com.