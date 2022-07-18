 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sauey Foundation donates $20K for Splash Pad

W.R. & Floy Sauey Family Foundation and the participants of its 21st annual charity golf outing, held on June 6 at the Reedsburg Country Club, register for the event.

 REED ANDREW

Baraboo-based W.R. & Floy Sauey Family Foundation and the participants of its 21st annual charity golf outing, held on June 6 at the Reedsburg Country Club have donated its $20,000 proceeds to the city of Reedsburg’s splash pad project.

Project organizers, Jacob Miller and Pam Coy, addressed the Sauey Family Foundation and golf outing participants during the banquet portion of the event. Now under construction, the community water feature will be named Beaver Springs Splashpad, and a grand opening will be held in the summer of 2023.

For more information, visit saueyfamily.org.

