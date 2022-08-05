Sauey Foundation donates shelter for park

Construction of a new shelter at Sauey Park in Reedsburg, was completed on July 25, and paid for with funds provided by the W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation. The park sits along the main route leading to Seats Incorporated, and Columbia Vehicle Group, Inc., both members of the Nordic Group of Companies, for which the foundation serves as a charity arm.

“The W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation have been very involved in our communities with grants and donations,” said Matt Scott, city of Reedsburg director of Parks and Recreation. “This latest contribution is a welcome improvement to our park system.”

The city of Reedsburg opened Sauey Park in spring 2021 on a parcel of land paid for by the foundation, in hopes that young children and their parents in the surrounding neighborhood will spend time there together. Located at the corner of W. Maple Street and S. Dewey Avenue, the park features a play surface and play structures provided by the city. The Foundation contributed fencing on all sides to ensure a needed level of safety for children at play.

