At its annual gala event and fundraiser on Oct. 19, the Boys & Girls Club of West-Central Wisconsin presented the W.R. and Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation with its Investment Partnership for Kids - IPAK Award for partners who embody the mission of the club to provide fortifying leadership and enriching opportunities in its communities.
The foundation has been a staunch supporter of each community and their local clubs, but especially of Reedsburg’s club during the past year. After its successful June golf outing, the Foundation presented a check for $24,500 to ensure the youth involved with the Reedsburg club have supplies and the support that lead to positive and fulfilling futures.
The Reedsburg club’s 300 members range from ages 7 to 18, and their club’s outdoor recreation area and games room will receive improvements from the funds. This will bolster the “active and healthy lifestyle” portion of its three-part mission. The organization’s other two pillars of success are “academic success” and “good character and leadership.”
For more information or to donate or volunteer, please visit bgcwcw.org. To learn more about the foundation, visit saueyfamily.org.
