Sauk City gets first hearing loop

Father Miguel Galvez, left, and Mike Mair, right, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church.

 NICK RINGELSTETTER, Contributed

Sauk City added the first hearing looped establishment to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. The hearing loop allows all with enabled T-coils in hearing aids or cochlear implants to hear excellent audio clarity reception which is free of background noise and echo caused by sound reflections from all speakers in the church. Each listener receives personalized sound. For those who do not wear hearing aids or have T-coils in aids, personal loop listener assistive devices are available.

In addition to the entire church being looped, there is also a separate hearing loop in the confessional with the same amazing results. Mike Mair owner of My Hearing Loop, LLC and his team installed the hearing loops and offered exceptional customer service.

