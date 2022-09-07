Sauk County Clean Sweep offers voucher program

Sauk County residents may now dispose of their household hazardous waste at the Dane County Clean Sweep facility through a new voucher program. To participate, residents visit the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department in the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Suite 248, Baraboo, to complete a voucher form. Bring all materials to the LRE office when applying for approval. Participants with the Sauk County voucher are required to pay a $10 fee upon arrival at the Dane County Clean Sweep instead of the $75 out-of-county fee.

Sauk County residents are limited to one voucher per household per year and must use the voucher within 30 days of approval.

This voucher program is for household hazardous wastes only. Businesses, including agricultural businesses, will be classified as very small quantity generators and will need to contact Dane County Clean Sweep to register and set up an appointment - there is a per pound charge.

Latex paint and motor oil are not accepted.

Latex paint can be disposed off in regular trash once dried out - remove the lid and allow it to dry outside or mix larger amounts with cat litter or a paint drying product sold at hardware stores. Never dispose of liquid paint in the trash.

Used motor oil may be taken to the Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Highway 136, during scheduled drop off hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Thursday. Only clean waste oil will be accepted. No anti-freeze, gasoline, or contaminated oil will be accepted. For more information, contact the Highway Shop at 608-355-4856.

To prepare for the Dane County Clean Sweep facility visit, make sure to package any materials in boxes or rigid totes to keep products upright and prevent spills, keep materials in their original containers, and do not mix materials or co-mingle waste in plastic bags.

For more information, call 608-355-3245, email conservation@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation for a more complete list of accepted items and alternative disposal options.