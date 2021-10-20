Sauk County Clean Sweep offers voucher program

Sauk County residents may now dispose of their household hazardous waste at the Dane County Clean Sweep facility through a new voucher program. To participate, residents visit the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department in the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Suite 248, Baraboo, to complete a voucher form to utilize the Dane County Clean Sweep facility. Bring all materials to the LRE office when applying for approval. Participants with the Sauk County voucher are required to pay a $10 fee upon arrival at the Dane County Clean Sweep instead of the $75 out-of-county fee.

Sauk County residents are limited to one voucher per household per year and must use the voucher within 30 days of approval.

This voucher program is for household hazardous wastes only. Businesses, including agricultural businesses, will be classified as very small quantity generators and will need to contact Dane County Clean Sweep to register and set up an appointment - there is a per pound charge.

Latex paint and motor oil are not accepted with this voucher program.

Latex paint can be disposed off in regular trash once dried out - remove the lid and allow it to dry outside or mix larger amounts with cat litter or a paint drying product sold at hardware stores. Never dispose of liquid paint in the trash.