Sauk County conservationist Serge Koenig is featured in an all-new episode of “Wisconsin Life,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on Wisconsin Public Television, WPT. Koenig has all the training and scientific knowledge to tackle the challenges of improving Sauk County’s water and soil, but knows that without getting citizens to buy in, it won’t make any difference. He has been able to make the case to many agricultural producers to adapt better environmental practices like rotational grazing.
“Wisconsin Life” is a partnership project of Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. In addition to the television program, audio stories can be heard from 6:45-8:45 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays during “Morning Edition” on the NPR News and Classical Music Network. It also airs on The Ideas Network programs Central Time at 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and on “The Morning Show” at 6:55 a.m. and 8:55 a.m. on Fridays.
Explore “Wisconsin Life” episodes and online exclusives at wisconsinlife.org.
