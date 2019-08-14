Members of the Sauk County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Prairie House Foods & Spirits, 1920 Prairie St., Prairie du Sac.
All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend this important meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. Also being selected will be the county’s voting delegates for the WFBF Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Dec. 7-9.
As a grassroots organization, it is Farm Bureau’s members on the county level who set the policy goals of the state’s leading farm organization. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is often asked to get involved in issues affecting production agriculture and rural communities in Madison and Washington, D.C.
Made up of 61 county Farm Bureaus, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing farms of every size, commodity and management style. This year the organization is celebrating its centennial.
For more information, call 608-544-2514, or visit wfbf.com/centennial.
