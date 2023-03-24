The Sauk County Overdose Death Review Team is celebrating its 5-year anniversary. Since 2018, the group has been reviewing drug overdose deaths in the county to find out where supports are needed to prevent loss of life in the future. The team identifies gaps and barriers in service delivery, causes of death, and prevention strategies. With this information, the review team develops recommendations for policy and program changes at local and state levels. In its first five years, the team has made 49 recommendations to prevent overdose deaths. 94% of these recommendations have been partially or fully implemented.

The review team includes representatives from 26 departments and agencies, including six Sauk County departments, four local police departments, three EMS agencies, three statewide organizations, three health care organizations, two peer support agencies, a pharmacy, and the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health.

The review team makes recommendations in prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery support to reduce overdose deaths and create a more supportive community for all. Two programs involve Emergency Medical Services: Response Teams and the Narcan Leave Behind Program.

“The Sauk County Overdose Death Review Team has made many life-saving improvements over the last five years,” said Joshua Kowalke, director of the Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service and a founding member of the team. “The team is comprised of many people from different disciplines who have brought many great ideas to the table. It has been rewarding to be part of the team from a personal and organizational level.”

For more information or to support the team, call Public Health Sauk County at 608-355-3290.