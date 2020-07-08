Sauk County Historical Society receives award
0 comments

Sauk County Historical Society receives award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Historical Society receives award

The Wisconsin Historical Society awards the Sauk county Historical Society. Pictured, from front left, are Paul Wolter, Christian Overland, Mona Larsen; middle row, Seth Taft, Rebecca DuBey, Bill Schuette; back row, Linda Levenhaven, Beverly Simonds.

 WILLIAM SCHUETTE Contributed

The Wisconsin Historical Society awarded the Sauk County Historical Society with the Reuben Gold Thwaites Award Trophy for 2020. The Reuben Gold Thwaites Award Trophy recognizes an affiliated historical organization for continued excellence and overall service to its community over a period of at least five years.

The SCHS manages and maintains a diverse collection of historic buildings and other cultural resources, including the Sauk County Historical Museum and Sauk County History Center, Man Mound National Historic Landmark, the Yellow Thunder Memorial, and Hulbert Creek Garden Beds.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News