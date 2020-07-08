Sauk County Historical Society receives award

The Wisconsin Historical Society awarded the Sauk County Historical Society with the Reuben Gold Thwaites Award Trophy for 2020. The Reuben Gold Thwaites Award Trophy recognizes an affiliated historical organization for continued excellence and overall service to its community over a period of at least five years.
The SCHS manages and maintains a diverse collection of historic buildings and other cultural resources, including the Sauk County Historical Museum and Sauk County History Center, Man Mound National Historic Landmark, the Yellow Thunder Memorial, and Hulbert Creek Garden Beds.
