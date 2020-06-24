Sauk County holds free Covid-19 testing
Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct a drive-through testing for the Covid-19 virus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the La Valle Town Hall, 314 Highway 33/58. No appointments will be taken and symptoms do not have to be present to be tested.

Everyone must remain in a vehicle at all times. You will be asked screening questions upon entering and the test will consist of a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi. us/publichealth/coronavirus.

