Sauk County holds free Covid-19 testing

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct a drive-through testing for the Covid-19 virus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 25 at the La Valle Town Hall, 314 State Highway 33/58. No appointments will be taken and symptoms do not have to be present to be tested.