Sauk County holds free drive-up Covid-19 testing

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will hold a drive-through testing for the Covid-19 virus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18 at the Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo. No appointments will be taken and symptoms do not need to be present.

Vehicles with more than one person are allowed but all patrons must remain in the vehicle. Screening questions will be asked and the test will consist of a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.