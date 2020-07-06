Sauk County holds free drive-up Covid-19 testing

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct a drive-thru testing for Covid-19 virus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 at the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. No appointments will be taken and symptoms do not have to be present.

Vehicles with more than one person are allowed but everyone must remain in vehicles at all times. Screening questions will be asked and the test will consist of a nasal swab. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.