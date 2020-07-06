Sauk County holds free drive-up Covid-19 testing
0 comments

Sauk County holds free drive-up Covid-19 testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct a drive-thru testing for Covid-19 virus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 at the Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. No appointments will be taken and symptoms do not have to be present.

Vehicles with more than one person are allowed but everyone must remain in vehicles at all times. Screening questions will be asked and the test will consist of a nasal swab. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

La Valle Library reopens

La Valle Library instituted a partial reopening from 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. The libr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News