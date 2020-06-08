Sauk County hosts free Covid-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct drive-through testing for the Covid-19 virus from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Bridges Elementary School, 1200 Broadway St., Prairie du Sac.

To make an appointment to be tested, call the Sauk Covid hotline at 608-355-3200. Patrons do not need to have symptoms to be tested. This test is not an antibody test and will not show if a patron has previously had Covid-19 and now has recovered.

Vehicles with more than one person in them are welcome, but each person wanting to be tested must have registered ahead of time. Everyone must remain in a vehicle at all times. The test will take on average 5 minutes and consists of a nasal swab test. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.

For more information, visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.