Sauk County Land Resources & Environment will host a series of pasture walks where participants can learn about rotational grazing, pasture management, silvopasture, grazing cover crops, and more.

The pasture walks consist of a guided walk through the field and time for discussion with the farmer and conservation staff. Learn from local experts and fellow farmers, about what practices they have found to be successful and what they have learned along the way.

The first event is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Sauk County Farm, S4555 Highway CH, Reedsburg. Attendees will learn about infrastructure setup and grazing along streams. Discussion on how to transition from row crops to managed pasture, seeding methods, mixes, fencing layout, livestock pipeline layout, and fencing along streams will all be covered.

Other pasture walks are scheduled:

May 31: 6 p.m. at Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm, S4473 Scenic Road, Baraboo. Learn about multi-species grazing, stretching pastures by grazing cover crops, utilization of automated gate openers for higher stock densities and more.

June 15: 6 p.m., hosted by Connor Laukant, S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs. Learn about custom grazing - the practice of grazing other people’s animals on your pastures and getting paid for that service. It is an inexpensive way to get into the livestock business without the capital expenditure of purchasing animals.

July 27: 6 p.m., at Savanna Institute, 6511 Hillside Road, Spring Green. Discuss the integration of trees into pastured livestock systems for shade, additional forage, ecological restoration, and enhanced economic opportunities. See strategies for protecting trees during establishment and learn about cost-share opportunities to get started. Learn more on tree species selection and design layouts that can enhance your grazing operation while meeting regional ecosystem restoration goals.

Aug. 3: 6 p.m., hosted by Levi Troyer and Narrows Valley Supply, E4566 Stoney Ridge Road, Loganville. Watch a fencing demonstration with fencing professionals from Gallagher. Learn how to install bracing, splice fence, use insulators, tie knots, tricks and tips of fencing, and all the components that go into a fencing project.

Sept. 14: 5:30 pm., at Daniel Jackson’s farm, E6576 Skinner Road, Reedsburg. Learn about the ins and outs of a stocker enterprise. How to transition animals to your farm, facilities needed to accommodate stockers, costs and income associated with a stocker enterprise.

Oct. 19: 5 p.m., hosted by Roger Bindl at S10620 Weidner Road, Spring Green, focuses on grazing cover crops and information collected as part of an ongoing research project with the Sand County Foundation, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and four graziers from the Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group.

Dec: 7: 3 p.m., at Gabe Bauer’s Farm, E435 Highway EE, Wonewoc. Discussion on the various winter watering options and a demonstration of unrolling hay on pasture for winter feeding as a way of spreading out nutrients across pastures.

Pasture walk events are free and open to the public unless otherwise posted. For more information, contact Serge Koenig at 608-355-4837 or email serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov.

Subscribe to receive updates and reminders on the upcoming pasture walks and other Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department programs at https://mailchi.mp/6c348f037dbf/tag-landing-page.