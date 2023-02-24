The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department is providing rain barrels and compost bins to residents at a discounted price during this preorder sale through April 16.

Rain barrels catch water from the home roof which can be put to outdoor uses like watering gardens and lawns. Rain barrels help reduce urban runoff that carry pollutants into surface water and reduce storm surge and floods in local streams. The 55-gallon FreeGarden Rain Barrel is available for $70.

Reduce household waste and return nutrients to the soil by composting food scraps, lawn clippings, leaves, and other waste which can be converted into rich, healthy compost. Composting reduces the amount of refuse sent to landfills and is a soil amendment for gardens and lawns. The 80-gallon FreeGarden EARTH Compost Bin is available for $60.

Preorder deadline is April 16 and all orders will be taken online only via debit or credit card. There will be no walk up purchases available at the distribution location. Orders must be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 at the Baraboo City Services Center, 450 Roundhouse Court. Place orders at https://enviroworld.us/saukcounty.

For more information, contact Melissa Schlupp at 608-355-4838 or melissa.schlupp@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/urban-conservation.