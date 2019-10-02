2019-20 Sauk County Institute of Leadership begins with fall retreat

The 2019-20 Sauk County Institute of Leadership, SCIL, members took their first steps with an intensive two-day retreat at Durwards Glen on Sept. 12-13. The nine-month course is designed to inspire and engage creative leaders working to build a stronger, more vibrant Sauk County community.
The class welcomed 17 members representing organizations throughout the county and started by getting to know each other, identifying characteristics of leadership and reflecting on leadership through journaling with discussion leader Morgan McArthur.
Jenny Erickson, Sauk County University of Wisconsin–Extension community development educator conducted a program to identify personality color and provided tools to better understand yourself and others. Capital Newspapers editor, Todd Krysiak shared tips for writing effective press releases. Sergeant Rocco Sylvester, Recruiter Wisconsin National Guard led team building exercises to enhance communication and the importance of reviewing actions for lessons learned. Dr. Cliff Thompson, Sauk Prairie Schools assistant superintendent closed the session by encouraging members to always strive to teach and grow.
