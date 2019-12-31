Sauk County NACD conservation awareness poster contest

Sauk County Land Resources and Environment will participate in the National Association of Conservation Districts Conservation Awareness Poster competition. This contest is open to all Sauk County public, private, and home schooled students in grades K-12. There are five different age divisions that are divided by grade level, K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. This contest begins at the county level, with first-place poster from each grade division moving on to regional, state, and national competitions. Students will receive prizes and awards at each level of competition that their posters compete and win. Sauk County also awards a prize for the classroom with the most student participation.