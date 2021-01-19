Sauk County offers Absentee Landowner webinar series (copy)

Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host a four-part webinar series for absentee landowners who rent out land for farming. Soil is one of the most important assets of land, but it’s not always obvious how to work with a renter to protect it. Presenters will help attendees to better understand their soil, conservation practices, developing a good lease, and local resources available. Register in advance at https://go.wisc.edu/y373vl by Jan. 29. If unable to attend, request a resource packet be mailed.

All webinars will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Feb. 2: Understanding Your Farmland covers the connection between land use and water quality, basics of soil types, soil productivity and limitations.

Feb. 9: Protecting Soil and Water covers soil health, soil fertility, manure applications, basics of conservation practices including cover crops and reduced tillage, and farmland programs and regulations.

Feb. 16: Developing a Farmland Lease covers the importance of a multi-year, written lease, the economics of crop production, what goes into a good lease, and considerations for a fair price.