Sauk County offers Absentee Landowner webinar series

Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will host a four-part webinar series for absentee landowners who rent out land for farming. Soil is one of the most important assets of land, but it’s not always obvious how to work with a renter to protect it. Presenters will help attendees to better understand their soil, conservation practices, developing a good lease, and local resources available. Register in advance at https://go.wisc.edu/y373vl by Jan. 29. If unable to attend, request a resource packet be mailed.