Sauk County offers COVID testing sites

Sauk County Public Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing sites. No symptoms required for testing. Registration required at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov except as noted.

Sundays: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spring Green Fire/EMS Station, 327 Winsted St. Registration required at springgreenems.com.

Mondays and Fridays: 10 a.m. to noon, Sauk County Public Health, Circus World Parking Lot, 550 Water St.

Tuesdays: 9-10 a.m., Reedsburg Ambulance Service, 230 Railroad St.

Tuesday and Thursdays: 3-5 p.m. Sauk Prairie Healthcare Wellspring Campus, 55 Prairie Ave, Prairie du Sac. Register at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov and call 608-643-7603 for an appointment.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon, Dells/Delton EMS, 45 Miller Drive, Lake Delton.

These sites use PCR tests that are sent to a laboratory for analysis. Results are usually received in 48-72 hours, but that timeframe is not guaranteed.

For more information, call 608-355-3290 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.