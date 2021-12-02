Sauk County offers Farmland Preservation Incentive Program

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department is working with landowners in the Bear Creek agricultural enterprise area to further protect and support farmland preservation. The Bear Creek AEA includes more than 30,000 acres of wooded ridges, high slopes, and pastureland in southwestern Sauk County.

Landowners interested in claiming the farmland preservation tax credit, meeting conservation goals, and protecting land from non-agricultural related uses should contact the SCLRAED. Landowners in the AEA who sign a new farmland preservation agreement will receive a $2,000 signing bonus for enrolling up to 200 acres, or a $3,000 signing bonus for enrolling more than 200 acres. A limited amount of funding is available.

For more information, to find out if your land is located in the Bear Creek AEA, to sign a farmland preservation agreement, or to learn more about conservation initiatives and resources, contact Brian Sadler, county conservation technician, at 608-355-4841, or email brian.sadler@saukcountywi.gov.