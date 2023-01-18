Sauk County offers Farmland Rental Webinar series

The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will host a three-part webinar series for landowners who rent out land for farming. Soil is one of the most important assets of land, but it is not always obvious how to work with a renter to protect it. In this series, presenters will help you better understand your soil, conservation practices, how to develop a good lease, and local resources available. Registration is required by Friday, Feb. 10. Those who cannot attend the webinars, can request a resource packet be mailed to them.

Register at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/conservation-events.

All webinars will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14: Understanding Your Farmland, Learn about the connection between land use and water quality, basics of soil types, soil productivity and limitations. Learn about resources available to help you assess and determine what practices might best fit your lands and goals.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Protecting Soil and Water, Learn about soil health, soil fertility, manure applications, basics of conservation practices including cover crops and reduced tillage, and farmland programs and regulations. Learn about local resources and assistance available to help you and your renter incorporate conservation practices on your land.

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Developing a Farmland Lease, Learn about the importance of a multi-year, written lease, the economics of crop production, what goes into a good lease, and considerations for a fair price.

For more information on this program or to request a resource packet, contact Melissa Schlupp at 608-355-4838, melissa.schlupp@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation.