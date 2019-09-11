Locations throughout Sauk County:
- 9 a.m. Sept. 17, Wegner Farms, S1280 Wegner Road, La Valle
- 1 p.m. Sept. 17, Hickory Ridge, E669 County Road Q, Wonewoc
- 9 a.m. Sept. 18, Enge Farms, E8397B County Road C, North Freedom
- 1 p.m. Sept. 18, Joe Meyer & Sons, E4355 County Road S, Reedsburg
- 9 a.m. Sept. 20, Cedar View, E12425 State Road 33, Baraboo
- 1 p.m. Sept. 20, Holtz Farms, 301 Holtz St., Rock Springs
Stop in at any of these locations and watch a quick demonstration geared to help you save money on your farm and set your land up for long term stability. This is a free event put on by the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department. No registration required. Severe weather may limit demo at some locations but staff will be there for discussion rain or shine.
For more information, call Brian Sadler at 608-355-4841, or email briansadler@saukcountywi.gov.
