The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department will host free rainfall simulator demonstrations next week geared to help farmers save money and set up the land for long-term stability. Registration is not required. Severe weather may limit demos at some locations but staff will be there for discussion rain or shine.
Locations throughout Sauk County:
- 9 a.m. Tuesday: Wegner Farms, S1280 Wegner Road, La Valle
- 1 p.m. Tuesday: Hickory Ridge, E669 Highway Q, Wonewoc
- 9 a.m. Wednesday: Enge Farms, E8397B Highway C, North Freedom
- 1 p.m. Wednesday: Joe Meyer & Sons, E4355 Highway S, Reedsburg
- 9 a.m. Sept. 20: Cedar View, E12425 Highway 33, Baraboo
- 1 p.m. Sept. 20: Holtz Farms, 301 Holtz St., Rock Springs
For more information, call Brian Sadler at 608-355-4841 or email briansadler@saukcountywi.gov.
