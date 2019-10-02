The Sauk County Retired Educators met on Sept. 10 at the Reedsburg United Methodist Church. They were entertained by Joe Corbin and Dinah Safford singing “Songs of the Season.” The next meeting will be Oct. 8 at the Kramer Public Library Community Center, 910 Main St., Plain.
