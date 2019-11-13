Baraboo, Extension Sauk County along with Home and Community Education, HCE, will host a conference on active and healthy aging for 60 years and beyond. “Beginning the Best Decade; 60 Years and Beyond” is a free, public event open to Sauk County residents preparing for retirement, exploring retirement currently, or living with/caring for someone who has retired. The conference will be held at 8 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo.
The focus of the conference is to celebrate active and healthy living, as well as empower local residents to be part of the health, financial, and social decision-making systems, services and activities that make up their daily life as Sauk County residents. Local community businesses and organizations are invited to present their services to area residents to help promote healthy and active aging within the county.
The conference will also host presenters from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, UW Madison Division of Extension, UW Health Rehabilitation Center, The Baraboo Area Senior Center, and an Estate Planning Attorney from LaRowe Gerlach Taggart of Reedsburg.
Morning presenters will be discussing safe medication management, storage and driving independence as well as thinking about how to use technology to stay connected locally and globally. There will be workshops in the afternoon that cover everything from staying active and healthy, to getting involved locally, to thinking about how to prepare for your financial future.
Come for the whole day, a half a day, just to hear a specific speaker or attend a specific workshop, register as soon as possible. Space is limited. Extension Sauk County will be working with the area ADRC to identify local bus routes for those in cities outside of Baraboo to assist in participation for the day of the conference.
For registration, call 608-355-3520, or by visit the Extension Sauk County office on the third floor of the West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.
