School bus drivers to practice active shooter training
Sauk County Emergency Management is collaborating with local first response agencies and Sauk County schools to provide active on-going violence training to school bus drivers throughout Sauk County.
The bus drivers will be taught ALICE, which is a national response option, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.
The training will be conducted on Wednesday and will consist of a classroom session and three scenarios using school buses.
Many teachers and students were taught the ALICE system within Sauk County’s public and private schools.
Sauk County has taught ALICE to private and public businesses, day care centers, and churches to name just a few.
