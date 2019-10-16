The Sauk County stakeholders will hold a social network beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation and buffet dinner from 7-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Baraboo Arts Banquet Center, 323 Water St, Baraboo.
The presentations includes, SCDC project updates and Sauk County Housing Study highlights by Ed White. A Workforce update will also be presented about the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Caleb Frostman has served as Senator of Wisconsin's first district, representing Door, Kewaunee, and parts of Brown, Outagamie, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties. He previously served as executive director of Door County Economic Development Corporation and worked in commercial real estate finance for nearly a decade.
Tickets are $35. For registration by Oct. 22, visit scdc.com.
For more information, call 608-355-2084, or email jcauley@scdc.com, or ewhite@scdc.com.
