Sauk County to end COVID-19 testing sites

Public Health Sauk County with Baraboo EMS, Spring Green Fire/EMS, and Reedsburg Ambulance Service will temporarily close its free COVID testing sites due to lack of use after Jan. 15, with the possibility of reopening if community need arises.

Baraboo EMS will have its last testing clinic from 9-10 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the corner of Ash Street and Fifth Street, just follow the signs. Spring Green Fire/EMS, 327 S Winsted St., will have its last testing clinic from 5:30-6 p.m. Sunday.

For each site, register using the COVID Connect System at https://covidconnect2.wi.gov/#/login. This system allows you to access your test results. Once you are registered with the COVID Connect system, simply provide your name and date of birth at the testing site. The Spring Green Fire/EMS testing site requires additional registration at springgreenems.com.

The public can order one free package of five at-home COVID-19 tests every month, courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at sayyescovidhometest.org. Or order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, courtesy of the federal government, at covid.gov/tests. If assistance with ordering is needed, call 1-800-232-0233.

For questions about COVID-19, testing sites, or vaccines, contact Public Health Sauk County at 608-355-3290, select option 3, and leave a message. Public Health Sauk County’s COVID Response Team will make every effort to respond to your issue within 24 hours. The phone is not monitored on weekends.