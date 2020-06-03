Sauk County to hold free COVID-19 testing

Sauk County Public Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will conduct drive-through testing for the COVID-19 virus from noon to 7 p.m. June 4 at Reedsburg Area High School, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. To be tested, call the Sauk COVID hotline for an appointment at 608-355-3200. Symptoms are not needed to be tested. This is not an antibody test and will not diagnose previous condition.

Vehicles with more than one person are welcome, but each person to be tested must have registered ahead of time. This is a drive-thru test, so everyone must remain in his or her vehicle at all times. The test will take about five minutes and consists of a nasal swab. Once collected, the sample will be sent to a state-approved lab.