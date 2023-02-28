Operation Honor Bound and Baraboo 21 will host the Sauk County Veterans breakfast from 7-8 a.m. Friday at Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St. The all-you-can-eat breakfast will be followed by a brief ceremony and music performed by the BHS band and Chamber Choir. Commemorative medals will be presented to Gulf War veterans.
All veterans, active duty, National Guard, or Reserve, from any era are encouraged to attend with a guest for free, additional guests are $5 each. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite Veteran-themed cap or jacket.