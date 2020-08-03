× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County Well Water Monitoring Program’s results

Groundwater is the principal water supply for Sauk County municipalities, industries, and rural residents. While municipal water supplies are regularly monitored and required to meet drinking water standards, private well owners must make decisions regarding when and what to test for and what to do if there is a problem. In an effort to understand changes to well water quality over time, effectively target management, and focus public health outreach efforts related to groundwater and private well owners, Sauk County undertook steps to initiate a 5-year project to monitor well water quality.

In July 2019, Sauk County began collaborating with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension’s Center for Watershed Science and Education to test a subset of Sauk County private wells as part of a long-term monitoring network. The following county departments are assisting with the project: UW–Madison, Division of Extension – Sauk County, Sauk County Health Department, Sauk County Land Resources and Environment. The five-year project is funded by Sauk County with additional funding support from the Ho-Chunk Nation for the initial year of the project.