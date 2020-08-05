Sauk County Well Water Monitoring Program’s results

Groundwater is the principal water supply for Sauk County municipalities, industries, and rural residents. While municipal water supplies are regularly monitored and required to meet drinking water standards, private well owners must make decisions regarding when and what to test for and what to do if there is a problem. In an effort to understand changes to well water quality over time, effectively target management, and focus public health outreach efforts related to groundwater and private well owners, Sauk County undertook steps to initiate a 5-year project to monitor well water quality.
In July 2019, Sauk County began collaborating with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension’s Center for Watershed Science and Education to test a subset of Sauk County private wells as part of a long-term monitoring network. The following county departments are assisting with the project: UW–Madison, Division of Extension – Sauk County, Sauk County Health Department, Sauk County Land Resources and Environment. The five-year project is funded by Sauk County with additional funding support from the Ho-Chunk Nation for the initial year of the project.
Criteria were developed and used to select a network of wells that are representative of Sauk County’s diverse soils, geology, land-use, and well construction. A total of 397 participants successfully submitted samples for Year 1 of the project. All water samples were analyzed for nitrate-nitrogen, chloride, pH, alkalinity, total hardness, and conductivity at the state-certified Water and Environmental Analysis Lab.
Sauk County’s groundwater can generally be characterized as slightly basic, moderately hard water with low-moderate alkalinity. These aesthetic characteristics of the water are largely influenced by the geologic materials groundwater is stored and transported in; lower values of pH, alkalinity, and total hardness are found in wells in northern Sauk County, wells near the Baraboo Hills where wells may be drilled into Baraboo Quartzite and wells along the Wisconsin River which may be shallower and access the sand/gravel aquifer versus bedrock.
Nitrate is a common health-related contaminant found in Sauk County’s groundwater which 9% of wells tested greater than the 10 mg/L drinking water standard. Approximately 57% of wells tested measured greater than 2 mg/L, which provides evidence that land-use activities are impacting water quality in more than half the wells of Sauk County.
This study provides an important benchmark of well water quality in Sauk County. Work will be done in years 2-5 to investigate the main factors affecting well water quality. Year 1 results provide a foundation for future sampling efforts to investigate how or if groundwater is changing over time.
For more information, visit sauk.extension.wisc.edu.
For more information, call 715-346-4276, or email kmasarik@uwsp.edu, or call 608-963-1170, or email jennifer.erickson@wisc.edu.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!