The 2019 deer seasons are underway with the 9-day gun season starting Nov. 23. This is Wisconsin’s 169th regulated deer hunting season anniversary. A new challenge has come up for deer hunter called Chronic Wasting Disease, better known as CWD.
Beginning in 2018, the Sauk County Conservation Alliance decided raised funds and sponsored three deer carcass dumpsters at Reedsburg, Plain and Prairie du Sac. These dumpsters provide hunters a safe and convenient way to dispose of their deer remains. CWD prions are found throughout the infected deer and can transfer to the soil and vegetation if left to decompose on the landscape. This can lead to new unintentional infections of healthy deer. All deer remains collected in the dumpster are transported to a landfill where the prions are safely contained.
The Alliance expanded to six dumpsters, and added a new site in Baraboo. Hunters should visit the DNR CWD webpages to find the map of all carcass dumpster locations in Wisconsin at dnr.wi.gov.
For donations and support, make check payable to Sauk County Conservation Alliance, E8345 Quarry Road, Rock Springs, WI 53961, or online at gofundme.com/f/sauk-county-deer-carcass-dumpster-fundraiser.
