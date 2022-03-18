Sauk Prairie alumni return to the River Arts Center

For the third time, River Arts Inc. unites graduates of Sauk Prairie High School for an arts showcase, highlighting singers, dancers, actors and instrumentalists who are current or recent professionals in the arts industry.

“aSPire 2022,” takes place at 2 p.m. March 26 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

Returning artistic director is 2002 graduate, Ellana Kelter. Other familiar faces include Jessica Ballweg, Rory Bolton, Matthew Brennan, Derek Carden, Lindy (Endres) Cashdollar, Justin Cody, Nick Dingman, Matthew Endres, Lindsey Giese, Brighin Kane-Grade, Justin Johnson, Christopher Kelter, Mandy McDonald, Mackenzie Moore, Sam Ness, Brynja Newman, Josh Patchak, Kris Pickar, Jack Porubsky, Brandon Roth, Eric Schultz, Stella Taylor, Molly (Weiss) Petroff, Kurt Wenger, Jessica (Giese) Winn, and more.

The gallery and lobby will feature Sauk Prairie K-5 student artwork and Sauk Prairie Alumni artwork including works by curator Mandy Culver and Angelica Bare, Nickie Fisher, Hilary Hubanks, Alyssa Maier, Tony Shelton, Megan Tarnutzer, Owen Wills, and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students available at riverartsinc.org/aspire, in person at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door. The exhibit is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. school days from Thursday, March 24 to April 22, with a reception on March 26 immediately following the aSPire concert.